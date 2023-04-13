Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The New England Patriots came into the offseason knowing they needed to make drastic changes on offense. They brought in a new offensive coordinator in Bill O’Brien and a new tight end in Mike Gesicki. As both have now had time to settle in with the Patriots, New England and O’Brien’s plan for Gesicki has been revealed.

New England plans to use Gesicki, “as much as a receiver as a tight end,” via Mike Reiss of ESPN. Alongside getting Gesicki involved, the Patriots are currently happy with their receiving room and aren’t planning on using a first-round draft pick on a receiver, Reiss noted.

The Patriots signed Gesicki to a one-year, $4.5 million contract this offseason. While they still have Hunter Henry on the roster, New England traded Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons. While Henry had 509 yards this past season, he caught just two touchdowns. The Pats will look to use Gesicki in space and add more explosiveness at tight end next to Henry.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At wide receiver the Pats lost Jakobi Meyers but gained JuJu Smith-Schuster. They also have Tyquan Thorton who the team is high on, Reiss wrote. Still, New England will look to get Gesicki the ball as much as possible.

Mike Gesicki spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins, appearing in 81 games. He caught 231 passes for 2,617 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has at least five TDs in three of the last four seasons.

Now, the tight end will have an opportunity to work with Bill O’Brien. In New England, the Patriots are looking to utilize Gesicki as a “move” tight end and want him ingrained in the offense beyond just normal TE duties.