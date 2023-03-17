Free agent tight end Mike Gesicki is switching teams, but not divisions; the 27-year-old agreed to a one-year contract with the New England Patriots on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Former Dolphins’ tight end Mike Gesicki is signing with the New England Patriots, per source,” Schefter wrote.

The contracted is expected to come in right around the $9 million range.

This marks the second straight one-year deal Gesicki has signed, after the Patriots’ newest tight end played out his final season with the Miami Dolphins on the franchise tag.

He played in every game for the Dolphins last season, compiling 32 catches for 362 regular season yards under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense. That’s a far cry from his breakout season in 2021 when he accumulated 73 catches for 780 yards.

He did catch five touchdown passes in 2022, including one in the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills, and he could make sense as a red zone target for the Patriots in 2023.

The Penn State product was originally a second-round draft pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft. Over five years with the organization, the 6-foot-6, 247-pound tight end appeared in a combined 82 regular season and playoff games, catching 233 passes for 2,632 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Gesicki played college football at Penn State when he was recruited by Bill O’Brien; now, Gesicki will reunite with the Pats’ offensive coordinator in 2023.

Along with reported offensive additions in Juju Smith-Schuster and James Robinson, the Patriots have been busy in NFL Free Agency to restructure their offense in key playmaker positions.

New England traded Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons earlier this week, and Mike Gesicki and Hunter Henry figure to be the top tight ends in Massachusetts this season.