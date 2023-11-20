Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien did not give a definitive answer to the question of who's starting at QB for the Pats.

The New England Patriots are a huge mess. After a brutal Week 11 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the team headed into their bye week with plenty of questions. The first and foremost question is: who will they start at quarterback. Mac Jones has been the Day 1 starter for the team, but after that debacle of a game, his starting status has never been more in question.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots' coaching staff avoided any questions about their quarterback situation after the game. Now, after their bye week, it seems like the Pats are no closer to any answers. Bill O'Brian's response to a question about their QB situation seems to show that, per Ian Rapoport.

“Speaking to reporters, #Patriots OC Bill O'Brien insinuates that a QB decision is still up in the air. “At the end of the day, Bill (Belichick) will make that decision at some point and we’ll go from there.””

It's been quite a fall from grace for Mac Jones. After a solid 2021 season where he earned Pro Bowl honors, the Patriots QB has steadily regressed year after year. Between his questionable decision-making and his inaccuracy, Jones has just looked… horrible. Still, it was a surprise when the team decided to bench Jones for Bailey Zappe during the final moments of their clost game against the Colts.

After years of being the top team in the league, the Patriots are now seeing what it's like to be on the other side. Can Jones prove that he deserves another shot at retaining the job, or has he lost his starting spot to Zappe after that disastrous Colts game?