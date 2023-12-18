Will he stay?

There are only a few proper nouns associated with the lasting legacy of the New England Patriots. Names like Gillette Stadium, Tom Brady, and Bill Belichick stick out. But, only one of these names might be with the organization once the season wraps up. Rumors have been swirling around the head honcho's departure for quite some time now. However, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs posits that these rumors might hold a little less water given the coach's capabilities, via Sean T. McGuire of NESN.

“The fact you just said that, I mean yeah, that’s wild to even think about. But I got a feeling that guy has some football left in him,” was the response that the Chiefs tight end gave when he was asked about Bill Belichick's future.

The Patriots have a lengthy relationship with Belichick. He goes as far back as 1996. A stint with the New York Jets would see him take a break from the organization. Although, he would be back in 2000 and never looked back. He paved the way for the Patriots dynasty to notch eight Super Bowls. Belichick also got three AP NFL Coach of the Year awards in the process.

This might just be Travis Kelce's gut feeling but a lot of people in the world of football can resonate with it. Despite a terrible season, he knows how to pick the Patriots program back up and could be able to showcase it if he stays. But, his willingness to forge a new winning culture inside Gillette Stadium is still in question.