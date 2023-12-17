Taylor Swift was upset with the refs after Chiefs' Travis Kelce seemingly flopped in the end zone.

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the New England Patriots as they hope to get back on track. Taylor Swift is in attendance, watching her famed boyfriend, Travis Kelce. However, Swift didn't like what she saw on the field after it looked like Kelce may have flopped in the end zone.

Flopping is common in sports. In football, it typically happens after the play when two players are in each other's faces. But on Sunday, it looked like Travis Kelce tried to draw a flag in the end zone. After the play, the camera immediately cuts to Taylor Swift, who was seen complaining about the no-call.

Travis Kelce a finalist for flop of the season pic.twitter.com/297TUOXeyJ — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) December 17, 2023

It objectively looks like a flop. It doesn't help that Travis Kelce throws his arms up like that. Additionally, he's a big dude. Maybe he was off balance a smidge, but the Chiefs' star looked like he was trying to sell it. But Taylor Swift reacted like any Kansas City fan would. Even if some of them know deep down it was a flop.

Additionally, Swift is simply being a good girlfriend. Pretty much any woman would be fighting for her significant other. Even if he purposely fell in the end zone. But hey, I'm all for anyone yelling at the NFL officials. So, by all means, Taylor Swift can go off all she wants.

It's been an up and down season for Travis Kelce this season. Which is crazy to say considering he's still putting up elite numbers as a tight end. Entering Week 15, Kelce has totaled 80 receptions, 896 yards, and five touchdowns.