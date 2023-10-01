New England Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez suffered a shoulder injury in the team's game against the Dallas Cowboys, and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Patriots drafted Christian Gonzalez in the first round of the NFL Draft out of Oregon, and while the team is down by a lot against the Cowboys, it is discouraging for a young player like this to have an injury like that. It is key for Gonzalez to get as much experience as possible in his rookie season.

It will be worth monitoring how severe the shoulder injury is for Gonzalez after the game. The Cowboys had the game in hand by halftime, and it could make sense to rest Gonzalez for a game that is already out of hand if it means he will be in better shape to play next week.

In all likelihood, the Patriots will drop to 1-3 on the season after losing to the Cowboys. They will face the New Orleans Saints at home next week, in what will be a crucial game if the Patriots want to keep any playoff hopes alive this season. The Saints have struggled offensively, but the Patriots could use Gonzalez's services next week.

It will be worth monitoring the injury report throughout the week. The Patriots offense has struggled so far this season, so the defense needs to be as healthy as it can be. Especially when facing a wide receiver group that includes Chris Olave and Michael Thomas.