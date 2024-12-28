Injury issues are hitting the New England Patriots hard in Week 17. Just minutes after Drake Maye exited the game with a head injury, top cornerback Christian Gonzalez also left to be examined by the medical tent.

Gonzalez and Maye both left the game in the second quarter. While Maye quickly returned to the field, Gonzalez remains questionable.

As the Patriots' top cornerback, Gonzalez spent most of his limited time shadowing Los Angeles Chargers receiver Joshua Palmer. If he is ruled out for the remainder of the game, reserves Marcellas Dial Jr. and Alex Austin will receive increased responsibilities.

New England entered the game already shorthanded, missing safety Jabrill Peppers. Soon after Gonzalez's exit, the Chargers scored to extend their lead to 17-0.

This is a developing story.