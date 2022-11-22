Published November 22, 2022

By Conor Roche · 2 min read

FOXBOROUGH – A surprising face was spotted on the New England Patriots’ practice field on Tuesday. Center David Andrews returned to practice just two days after suffering a thigh injury in the Patriots’ 10-3 win over the New York Jets.

Andrews’ season was reportedly in jeopardy after suffering the injury as tests showed Monday that there was hope he could potentially return late in the regular season or in the playoffs (should the Patriots make it), but it wasn’t a guarantee he’d return.

While it didn’t hold practice on Monday, New England released in its injury report that Andrews wouldn’t have participated if it did practice the day after Sunday’s win over the Jets. The extent of Andrews’ thigh injury is unknown.

David Andrews being helped into the locker room. Doesn't look great. pic.twitter.com/ORuHX6w32o — Casey Baker (@_CaseyBaker) November 20, 2022

Andrews has minimal time to recuperate if he has hopes to play in the Patriots’ next game. They play the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night. With the team traveling on Wednesday, we’ll likely know if Andrews will play if he travels with the team or not.

Patriots radio announcer Scott Zolak said on his radio show, “Zolak & Bertrand” on 98.5 The Sports Hub, that “I think Andrews might be back quicker than people think” on Monday, adding that “I wouldn’t rule him out for Thursday.”

"I think David Andrews might be back quicker than people think… I wouldn't rule him out for Thursday" 👀@scottzolak weighs in on a report that Andrews could be done for the season @ZoandBertrandpic.twitter.com/g2NjoNksiD — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) November 21, 2022

Andrews has been a vital component of the Patriots’ offensive line since he joined the team in 2015, but especially more this season. The veteran center missed the Patriots’ two previous games prior to the Week 11 matchup against the Jets due to a concussion. In both those games, New England’s offensive line struggled to pass protect and run protect. Mac Jones was sacked 10 times over those two games while Rhamondre Stevenson had to fight to get yards, rushing for 83 yards after contact when he had 71 rushing yards against the Jets in Week 8.

The story was the same after Andrews left Sunday’s game late in the first quarter. The Jets sacked Jones six times and Stevenson rushed for 26 yards on 15 carries. Damien Harris was able to break through to have a solid outing though, rushing for 65 yards on eight carries.