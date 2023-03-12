Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After Tom Brady sent an amusing retirement message to former New England Patriots teammate Devin McCourty, the veteran safety shared a rather hilarious confession about the photo TB12 used in his tribute.

On Friday, McCourty officially called it a career as he announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 years. Brady then honored his ex-Patriots teammate, joking that McCourty outlasted him by a month–referencing his retirement in early February.

Along with his message, Brady also shared an old photo of him and McCourty bumping their helmets during a game, clearly hyped up in the said showdown. Apparently, it was from McCourty’s rookie year in 2010, and the 35-year-old revealed that his quarterback at the time may have hit him too hard.

“Hahah Thanks bro…at this moment my rookie year I knew you were crazy…almost knocked me out,” McCourty wrote along with several laughing emojis.

Tom Brady on Devin McCourty’s retirement and Devin’s response 😂 pic.twitter.com/CYwaVgKQXt — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) March 10, 2023

It’s definitely a fun Tom Brady story to share, and clearly, it’s something that Devin McCourty won’t ever forget. There’s no doubt McCourty had the best years of his career playing with the legendary quarterback.

Both McCourty and Brady share massive respect for each other, and it’s definitely not a surprise that they maintained their friendship even after Brady’s departure in 2019. Last January, McCourty even claimed that he would consider returning to the Patriots if Brady were to come back as well. Of course that didn’t happen–it was unlikely in the first place–but it certainly proves the admiration McCourty has for Brady.