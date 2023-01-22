Devin McCourty is still thinking about his future with the New England Patriots, with a potential retirement really possible, but he admitted there’s one thing that would convince him to stay: Tom Brady.

According to the Patriots safety, a reunion with Brady in Foxboro will definitely push him to return without hesitation.

“What I want him to do, go back to New England. I’ll go back too if he goes,” McCourty said on Saturday on NFL GameDay.

However, it is important to note that it’s what Devin McCourty wants to do. He may have mentioned it as a joke as well, as he is aware of the fact that it’s unlikely to happen.

Tom Brady is turning 46 next season, and if he decides to return as well, he would want to join a team that could compete for the Super Bowl title. As the Patriots currently stand, there’s no way they’ll be in consideration as a potential Brady landing spot.

Bill Belichick remains a good coach, but there are a lot of key areas that the Patriots need to address before they can return to relevance. With the team developing Mac Jones as well, it’s definitely counterproductive for them to seek the services of Brady again–no matter how enticing it may be.

It remains to be seen what McCourty and Brady will do as they enter free agency, though fans shouldn’t expect a New England reunion between the two former teammates.