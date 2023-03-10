Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Tom Brady has nothing but love and appreciation for his former New England Patriots teammate Devin McCourty, who called it a career on Friday after playing professional football for 13 years.

McCourty has hinted about a potential retirement in the past, and he made it official with a video announcement along with his twin brother Jason McCourty on Instagram. Devin revealed that he has shared his decision with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and the rest of his New England teammates, as he thanked them as well in his recent conversation with the group.

After seeing McCourty’s announcement, Brady took to social media to congratulate McCourty, whom he played with for a decade from 2010 to 2019.

“New England legend. You outlasted me by a month! Congrats on the well deserved retirement,” Brady wrote on his IG Story, referencing his second retirement decision in early February.

Perhaps Devin McCourty purposely delayed his retirement decision after Tom Brady’s announcement? After all, everyone’s focus was on TB12 following his decision, and there’s just no beating that.

All jokes aside, though, there’s no denying that the two former Patriots teammates have all the respect for each other. In an appearance on NFL GameDay last January, McCourty amusingly said that he’d be interested in coming back to New England if Brady returns as well.

Of course everyone knows Brady retired just over a week later after that statement from McCourty. But hey maybe the Patriots can prepare a retirement ceremony to honor the two at the same time?