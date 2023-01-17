The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are out of the playoffs after their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Tom Brady had a rough night as the Cowboys simply dominated the game from start to finish.

Brady looked frustrated all night. Whether it was on the field after plays didn’t go his way, or when he attempted a more European-style football tackle, it just wasn’t his game.

After the loss, Brady took to the podium like he usually does. He answered his questions before ending the press conference in a rather interesting manner.

“I love this organization. It’s a great place to be. Thank you everybody for welcoming me. Just very grateful for the respect and I hope I gave it back to you guys,” Brady said on Monday, via NFL reporter Doug Kyed.

Whether intentional or not, Brady’s words certainly sounded like a goodbye. What exactly he is saying goodbye to is another matter altogether, and one we should have an answer to soon.

Brady is 45 years old, so retirement is definitely on the cards. Especially given his initial retirement prior to the 2022 season before subsequently un-retiring less than two months later.

On the other hand, the goodbye could be towards the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The future Hall of Fame quarterback is a free agent in March, giving him the opportunity to leave if he desires.

If that’s the case, Brady will have interested suitors. The Buccaneers certainly will want their quarterback back, even after a disappointing season in which they finished under .500.

Either way, Brady has a major decision to make about his future. And only time will tell if we have seen the last of the greatest of all time on the football field.