Although Drake Maye spent most of the New England Patriots' Week 3 game against the New York Jets on the bench, he made headlines in the short time he was seen. After the Jets’ 24-3 win over the Patriots on Thursday Night Football, the rookie referred to Aaron Rodgers as the “GOAT” while waiting to greet the Jets quarterback postgame.

Since this was the first Patriots game featuring a legendary quarterback on the opposing team, the 22-year-old Maye made it a priority to meet Aaron Rodgers and at least shake his hand.

Drake Maye calling Aaron Rodgers the GOAT

When the chance finally came, Maye seized it, even if it meant waiting for Rodgers to finish his postgame interview with Amazon Prime about the Jets' victory.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo caught the moment and shared what Maye said about waiting to meet Rodgers, calling him the GOAT. Something that might not go over well with Patriots fans.

Among Patriots fans, there’s no debate about who the greatest quarterback of all time is. The only answer is Tom Brady, who settled the matter by playing until 43 and securing seven Super Bowl titles.

Whether it was a slip-up or a genuine belief, Maye’s comment about Rodgers being the GOAT is sure to spark reactions from Patriots fans—though only one of those explanations might be forgivable.

The Jets demolishing the Patriots

With 4:24 left and the Jets leading 24-3, Patriots coach Jerod Mayo put rookie quarterback Drake Maye into the game. Maye’s first NFL pass nearly resulted in an interception, but he soon connected with Kayshon Boutte for his first completion. He finished the game 4-of-8 for 22 yards.

Still, we can’t forget why Maye got his opportunity. Jacoby Brissett and the Patriots' offense were ineffective, failing to generate any momentum. They only racked up 139 total yards for the entire game—no typo there, just one hundred and thirty-nine.

The Jets' defensive line dominated the Patriots' offensive line, recording seven sacks. Brissett hit the ground five times before Jerod Mayo called it quits. Even Maye was not immune, getting sacked twice during his short time on the field.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers showcased why he’s still A-Rod, slicing through the Patriots' defense with a 27-of-35 performance for 281 yards and two touchdowns. He moved around the field like someone half his age, proving that his Achilles injury hasn’t slowed him down. It's no surprise that Maye looked up to the rival quarterback.

New York completely dominated New England, recording 27 first downs compared to the Patriots' 11. The Jets accumulated 400 yards compared to New England's 139, averaging 5.7 yards per play against the Patriots' 2.9. Furthermore, New York dominated possession, holding the ball for an impressive 40 minutes and 4 seconds.

Meanwhile, Maye has shown resilience by taking hits and continuing to play, even scrambling for 12 yards to demonstrate his mobility. However, the key question in New England remains whether his performance is sufficient to challenge Brissett for the starting position.

What’s next for the Patriots? They have a mini-bye before their Week 4 matchup against the 49ers. If they fail to strengthen their offensive line, they may face another long game.