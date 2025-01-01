The New England Patriots have had a tough season in head coach Jerod Mayo's first season at the helm. Mayo took over from legendary head coach Bill Belichick after last season and was a part of the decision to draft quarterback Drake Maye with the third overall pick in April's draft. As the team looks to end the season on a high note, Mayo updated the press, including NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, on the rookie's availability entering Sunday's season finale against the Buffalo Bills.

“#Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said Drake Maye will play “if he's healthy and ready to go,'” posted Rapoport on the social media site on New Year's Day.

Last weekend's home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers was especially tough, as the 40-7 final score showed a team that is need of more talent. Maye has shown flashes throughout the season, as the franchise is still searching for Tom Brady's long-term replacement. Now the focus must be on surrounding Maye with high quality talent. Can Mayo and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf provide Maye with the tools to succeed? If the rookie starts on Sunday, then the Patriots have a much better chance at ending this nightmare season with a victory.

Drake Maye, Patriots look to end season on high note

The Patriots are currently in the running for the top overall pick, but they still want to close the season out with a win. For a franchise that has won six Super Bowls, it is no surprise that Mayo and his team want to finish the season off on a strong note. Beating the Bills, especially when the franchise has already locked in the AFC's second seed, as well as the AFC East, would be satisfying indeed. If Maye can play one of his best games and be ready against a staunch Bills defense, then a fourth win of the season could happen.

Some might say the Patriots have regressed from the form they showed earlier this season. Their last win was against the Chicago Bears in the Windy City, where Maye bested fellow rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Since then, they've lost six straight. Some games were close, such as the one-point loss to the Indianapolis Colts to kick off December. Some ended like last week's against the Chargers. Even if Sunday's matchup against Buffalo ends in defeat as well, a close loss would show improvement from a team that desperately needs it.

The calls for Mayo's job are growing louder, and there is a chance that he doesn't make it past his first season in charge. Although some would like to see former New England great Mike Vrabel take over the head coaching role, would that put Maye's development even further behind that it has been at times this year? If so, then maybe a season-ending win is what is best for all parties involved.