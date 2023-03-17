Rob Ninkovich has one move in mind for his former team to become Super Bowl contenders again. The former linebacker turned ESPN NFL analyst believes the should go after Lamar Jackson.

“If you’re another football team like, I don’t know, the Patriots – if you’re the Patriots and you go and you make an attempt to get Lamar, that changes everything. Absolutely everything,” Ninkovich said on Friday’s “Get Up!” “Listen, I’m a huge fan of Lamar’s style of game and what it puts on a defense and what it stresses.”

Ninkovich stressed how much he’s liked Jackson’s game since he entered the NFL due to his ability to make plays through the air and with his legs. The 2019 league MVP is the first quarterback in NFL history with two different 1,000 rushing-yard seasons and the first quarterback to record at least 700 rushing yards in four different seasons.

Lamar's 5th TD of the day. Always so fun watching this guy play. 😈 📺: #BALvsNE on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/jbtc7PI59Y pic.twitter.com/nmm5SStbWo — NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022

As Ninkovich finds the sort of traits Jackson has are invaluable, he also acknowledged that quarterback isn’t necessarily a need for the Patriots at this time. But he wants Jackson on his old team because he believes he’ll lift their ceiling to the highest possible level.

“There’s needs and wants. A ‘need’ is a necessary for life. A ‘want’ helps your quality of life,” Ninkovich said. “I don’t need Lamar here. But I sure as heck want to see Lamar running around with a New England Patriot logo on his helmet because if you see it out there, the Patriots instantly become the division favorites and, to me, get right back into that Super Bowl hunt.”

.@ninko50 wants to see Lamar Jackson as a Patriot 👀 "The Patriots instantly become the division favorites and, to me, get right back into that Super Bowl hunt." pic.twitter.com/VaAGKFTSFz — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 17, 2023

Unfortunately for Ninkovich, it’s been reported the Patriots are unlikely to pursue Jackson.

However, that could always change. The Patriots can realistically create the cap space necessary to sign Jackson to a big contract. They roughly have $23 million in cap space and could restructure a few deals to create even more.

Bill Belichick has also spoken highly of Jackson in the past, praising the quarterback prior to facing him this past September.

“Without a doubt [he’s answered those concerns],” Belichick said of Jackson back then. “It’s the type of the player, the MVP type of candidate. I think he’s more than answered them. But, we’ll see what his contract is, that will answer them.”

Any team that signs Jackson, though, might have to put a hold on the rest of their offseason moves for at least a few days. The Baltimore Ravens would have five days to match any contract Jackson signs with another team because he’s on the non-exclusive franchise tag.

So far this offseason, the Patriots have made a few notable moves on the offensive side of the ball. They reportedly came to terms on a deal with receiver Juju Smith-Schuster a day after losing Jakobi Meyers to the Las Vegas Raiders. On Friday, they reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with tight end Mike Gesicki. They’ve also signed offensive tackles to smaller deals as it appears New England has committed to Mac Jones at quarterback for the 2023 season.