You can add the New England Patriots to the list of teams who won’t be pursuing arguably the top player on the free agent market this offseason.

The Patriots aren’t expected to pursue Lamar Jackson when free agency opens next week, MassLive’s Mark Daniels reported Thursday.

New England opting not to enter the Jackson sweepstakes isn’t terribly surprising considering it’s been reported that they plan to give Mac Jones another chance to succeed in 2023 after a down Year 2. It also shouldn’t come as much of a shock due to the salary difference as Jones is set to make $4.25 million in 2023 while Jackson is reportedly seeking a fully guaranteed deal that’s worth more than the five-year, $230 million contract Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns last offseason.

Still, there was some local speculation that New England could pursue Jackson after the Baltimore Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. In 2018, the Patriots hosted Jackson for a pre-draft visit, showing interest in him as they had two first-round picks that year.

Bill Belichick recalled that it was a “great visit” ahead of the Patriots’ matchup with the Ravens this past season. He also praised the quarterback’s play amid doubts that he couldn’t be a strong passer.

“Without a doubt [he’s answered those concerns],” Belichick said in September. “It’s the type of the player, the MVP type of candidate. I think he’s more than answered them. But, we’ll see what his contract is, that will answer them.”

Of course, the Patriots passed on Jackson twice and the Ravens traded up to pick No. 32, the pick after the Patriots selected Sony Michel, to select Jackson.

Jackson still remembered enjoying his meeting with the Patriots though, sharing a funny sorry about Belichick this past season.

“I see Belichick smiling – usually he’s a straight-faced guy,” Jackson said. “When I seen him smiling, I’m like ‘Damn, you’re a funny guy.’ I told him that and ‘Damn, I wasn’t expecting you to be smiling.’”

"I wasn't expecting you to be smiling!" @Lj_era8 on his pre-draft meeting with Bill Belichick 😂 pic.twitter.com/S3TQyZOxKi — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 21, 2022

Another speculated reason for a possible Patriots pursuit of Jackson is the (literal) arms race in the AFC. The conference already has several high-caliber and young quarterbacks, with Josh Allen playing in the Patriots’ division.

The AFC might get even more loaded with quarterback talent soon, too. The New York Jets have reportedly met with Aaron Rodgers in recent days and feel confident in their chances at landing him, adding another divisional rival with top-end quarterback play.

But the Patriots don’t appear to be looking to make a big splash at the premium position this offseason, joining a handful of other teams that reportedly aren’t interested in Jackson.