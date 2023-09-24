Ezekiel Elliott had his best game yet in his young career with the New England Patriots. Now, he has his eyes set on his old team.

“It'll be fun,” Elliott told reporters of the Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Elliott showed up in a strong way on Sunday, making a handful of plays to help the Patriots move the ball down the field against a tough New York Jets defense in the rain. He rushed for a game-high 80 yards on 16 carries (five yards per carry), picking up four total first downs on Sunday.

Elliott credited the Patriots' offensive line for the strong showing on Sunday.

“They did a great job being physical the entire game,” Elliott told reporters of the blockers upfront.

That feeling was certainly reciprocated. Center David Andrews also praised Elliott.

“I think he's done a really good job,” Andrews told reporters of Elliott. “We've got two really good backs. We've got to hold up our end of the bargain up front.”

Now, Elliott will look to carry that momentum in Arlington next week. His tenure with the Cowboys ended in disappointment, posting a career-low 876 rushing yards 3.8 yards per carry before losing in the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

As Dallas looked to get over the hump, Ezekiel Elliott's contract was viewed as more of a detriment than an asset. So, the Cowboys released him at the start of the offseason, clearing up over $12 million in cap room. Elliott remained a free agent for the entire offseason and into the opening weeks of training camp before the Patriots signed him in August.