Coming off of a disappointing 28-22 Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the New England Patriots received a troubling update on cornerback Christian Gonzalez's injury status for Week 12. After one key player from the offensive line, Cole Strange, set to make his Patriots' debut after suffering a knee injury in the 2023 NFL season, New England could be without Gonzalez.

The Patriots' cornerback is considered questionable, per ESPN's Field Yates.

“Christian Gonzalez was limited in practice today due to a hip injury and is now questionable to play on Sunday. He's been their best defensive player this season,” Yates reported.

Gonzalez, most likely expected to cover Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill, would be a tremendous loss for the Patriots. In New England's Week 5 matchup against Miami, the second-year corner spent most of the game covering Hill while holding him to three receptions on six targets for 55 yards. Still, the Dolphins won 15-10. However, Christian's pressure kept the game close.

Christian Gonzalez has been vital to Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo's defense this season and is essential for New England's upcoming matchup. Off the heels of watching the Patriots surprisingly waive cornerback Marco Wilson, the Patriots would be in a significantly better position to avenge their Week 5 loss to the Dolphins with Gonzalez in pads and uniform.

He finished with four tackles in their loss to the Rams and has been consistent throughout the 2024 NFL season. Gonzalez also has six pass deflections and one interception on the season. If he's unavailable, Mayo will likely turn to Jonathan Jones and Marcus Jones to handle Hill's offensive production. The Patriots also activated backup Alex Austin for additional help at cornerback.

Nose tackle Jaquelin Roy (neck) is officially ruled out for Week 12's matchup.