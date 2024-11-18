Following their Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the New England Patriots are making further roster moves. Despite playing a large amount of snaps in Week 11, veteran cornerback Marco Wilson is no longer on the Patriots.

Wilson was released on Monday and placed on waivers, per Adam Schefter. According to Pro Football Reference, he played 12 total snaps — nine on defense and three on special teams — against the Rams and recorded two tackles. He has accumulated just eight total tackles on the year.

Wilson's nine defensive snaps in Week 11 were a season-low. He has taken the field for as much as 49 percent of the defensive snaps as a reserve cornerback behind rising star Christian Gonzalez and nine-year veteran Jonathan Jones. Behind the 31-year-old Jones, Wilson was the team's most experienced cornerback.

With his Patriots tenure now over, Wilson will become a free agent for the second time as a professional. After beginning his career with the Arizona Cardinals, Wilson was waived by his original team the day after Christmas in 2023 and subsequently claimed by New England shortly after.

The Patriots' decision to waive Wilson is their second semi-surprising move in as many weeks. Ahead of their Week 11 clash with the Rams, the front office raised eyebrows when they decided to move on from third-year wideout Tyquan Thornton.

Patriots face divisional rivals in Week 12 without Marco Wilson

Now just 1-4 in games that Drake Maye has started, the Patriots will enter Week 12 at 3-8. After failing to go on their first win streak of the year in Week 11, New England will return to divisional play when they travel south to face the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins are not much better on the year at 4-6 but are riding a two-game win streak into the matchup. Since Tua Tagovailoa returned from injured reserve, Miami has gone 2-2 after going 1-3 without him.

Tagovailoa being back in the lineup is a concern for the Patriots, given that they have never beaten him. Since entering the league in 2020, Tagovailoa is a perfect 6-0 against New England.