QB Mac Jones' New England Patriots teammates were quick to express support for the benched signal caller after a horrendous performance in the team's 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Jones finished his day 12-of-21 passing for just 150 yards and zero touchdowns. He had two passes intercepted, and easily could've had a third. DaRon Bland, who had both Cowboys interceptions, returned one 54 yards for a touchdown. Jones also fumbled the ball after a Dante Fowler, Jr. sack, and the fumble was recovered by Dallas linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and returned for six points.

Late in the third quarter, Jones was benched for backup Bailey Zappe for the team's final three offensive drives.

After the game, Jones' teammates stood by him despite the rough day. “It’s a team game. … It’s never just one person’s fault,” said center David Andrews, courtesy of NESN's Zack Cox. RB Rhamondre Stevenson also said the team was behind Jones and that they “love him,” per MassLive's Mark Daniels.

And it wasn't just players on the offensive side of the ball. Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. said of Jones: “We’re still behind Mac. I believe in him 100%,” per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The Patriots went into halftime down 28-3. In the second half, Jones had two drives to try to get the Pats' offense back on track. The first drive ended with Bland's second interception of the day, and the other resulted in a punt.

Zappe, a 2022 fourth-round draft pick, came in and went 4-for-9 for 57 yards. The three drives he led ended up in two punts and a missed field goal.

Overall, it was a bad day for several other big name Patriots, as Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez both left the game with injuries. Between medical concerns and on-field performances, it was an ugly day all around for New England.