There wasn’t much offense to be found during the first half between the New England Patriots and New York Jets, and that could be related to the injuries sustained by the Patriots’ offensive line. During the first half, both David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn picked up injuries from which they would not return.

Andrews was seen getting helped off the field by some of his teammates. He was visibly frustrated and favoring one leg as his comrades helped him to the sideline. Meanwhile, Wynn sustained a foot injury and was replaced by Trent Brown. His return to the game is considered questionable. Andrews, on the other hand, was ruled out.

The Patriots and Jets each hit a field goal in the first half, tied up at 3-3 after the first 30 minutes of play. With Wynn and Andrews both sidelined, and the latter’s return out of the picture, Mac Jones will need to get the ball out of his hands quicker, something which will be difficult against an elite Jets’ secondary.

Trent Brown, who was benched in Week 11 in favor of Wynn, ended up replacing his predecessor on Sunday after the foot injury. Patriots fans will be hoping for a positive update on Wynn after halftime, but at this point, his return to action is truly up in the air.

Wynn and Andrews represent potentially crucial losses for the Patriots, who will do their best to get the offense moving without their key offensive linemen during the second half against the Jets.