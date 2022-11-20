Published November 20, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The New England Patriots are fighting for a playoff spot in the middle of a packed Wild Card race. The New York Jets stand in their way of another win and it will be tough to come by for Mac Jones and company. Fortunately, they will have DeVante Parker back in the lineup.

The Patriots’ only have five inactive players as they take on the Jets at Gillette Stadium. Parker is not one of them, as he and running back Damien Harris will return to action. Both of them last saw the field in New England’s prior matchup with New York in Week 8.

All of today's Patriots inactives are healthy scratches. DeVante Parker is ACTIVE. David Andrews and Damien Harris also return. https://t.co/ib9oWGSd6t — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 20, 2022

DeVante Parker, who is listed as questionable with a knee injury, has 321 receiving yards, which is the second-most on the Patriots. He has just 15 catches and one touchdown on the season but has been key for New England’s offense. The Pats will need anything they can get as they look to pick up a key win against a tough opponent.

Beating the Jets at home would usually not be a problem for the Patriots but this year is different. New York is very competitive this season thanks to a stellar defense led by Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner and Carl Lawson. A solid enough run game has allowed them to go 6-3 so far but one of their losses is to New England. It should be a close contest as the AFC East rivals fight for playoff positioning.