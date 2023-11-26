Jabrill Peppers was not pleased when about Demario Douglas' hit that may have cost the Bill Belichick-led Patriots a win over the Giants.

Slipping down to a nine-win record is not the worst thing that happened to the New England Patriots this week. It may have hurt that they lost to the New York Giants in such a close fashion but the hit to Demario Douglas was far worse. The game was nearing its conclusion in the fourth quarter but Bill Belichick along with Jabrill Peppers saw a terrible foul on their wide receiver. Peppers even went as far as to call out the officiating in this game, via Savage Sports and Zack Cox of NESN.

“To me, that’s a joke. You can’t say ‘player safety’ and then not flag a play like that, Jabrill Peppers said about how terrible the injury-causing no-call was on Demario Douglas.

This needs to be a flag and an ejection!! Demario Douglas got clotheslined in the face. Horrible illegal hit!!! pic.twitter.com/SwTmZdyLxv — Savage (@SavageSports_) November 26, 2023

Cameron Brown would blindside the Patriots wide receiver which would cause him to stumble. He then immediately entered the blue tent inside MetLife Stadium and was already questionable then out for the rest of the game. Unfortunately for the Patriots and Bill Belichick, they lost their most potent weapon was the one knocked out by the Giants' special teams member.

Before going down, the Patriots rookie caught 49 receiving yards on six receptions. They lost a good weapon that contributed an 8.2-yard average on his catches. His presence in the late game would have also boosted the Patriots' chances better. The Mac Jones-led offense lost the passing yards battle with a 162 to 136 scoreline.

Will they be able to appeal and make the league adjust for this unjust call that may have cost them?