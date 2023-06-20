New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was released on $30,000 bail on Tuesday and is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 18, according to the Boston Herald's Flint McColgan, who attended Jones' arraignment.

There were no conditions for the 25-year-olds release, as he doesn't have a passport. He is facing multiple charges after two handguns and ammunition clips were allegedly found in his carry-on luggage as he was trying to board a flight from Bostons' Logan Airport to Los Angeles on Friday morning.

Jones was arrested at a TSA checkpoint in Terminal B just past 5:30 p.m. ET. He is being charged with possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device. He is facing charges on two counts per each offense.

“Jones is in a lot of trouble. He's in a lot of trouble because he's been charged with multiple offenses,” legal expert Michael McCann told NBC Sports Boston. “They're serious offenses, including a large capacity feeding device which goes to rounds and ballistics, and possession of a gun in an airport, loaded firearm — there's a lot of stuff that he's been charged with.”

The alleged offenses could carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years, according to the office of Suffolk district attorney Kevin R. Hayden.

“Certainly, what we know so far, is that he's facing serious charges that carry, potentially, time in prison,” McCann told NBC Sports Boston. “I think that that's something that has to be really worrisome for him beyond how this will affect his career with the Patriots and his eligibility to play in the NFL.”

The fourth-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2022 appeared in 13 games for the team last season. Jack Jones missed the final four weeks of the season due to a knee injury and subsequent team suspension.