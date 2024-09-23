The New England Patriots took a devastating loss against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett was not able to get anything going while in the game, finishing with 98 passing yards, and he was also sacked five times. Toward the end of the game, head coach Jerod Mayo inserted Drake Maye into the game, and he was sacked twice while throwing for 22 yards.

Going into their Week 4 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Mayo addressed the Patriots situation at quarterback.

“Right now, Jacoby is still our starting quarterback,” Mayo said. “Even after the game, I watched that film the whole way back home. I got in early in the morning and still felt the same way. We have to support him across the board as a coaching staff and as players. We have to support him, keep him clean, and hopefully give him opportunities to look for the open receiver.”

After their game against the Jets, Mayo named Brissett as the starting quarterback moving forward.

“Jacoby is our quarterback until he is not the quarterback,” Mayo said. “I thought last night he showed a lot of toughness, a lot of grit.”

Will the Patriots make a QB change this season?

It's obvious that the Patriots head coach is sticking with Brissett as the Patriots' starting quarterback until he feels like there needs to be a change. There's a chance it could happen if things don't improve, and Mayo doesn't seem too worried about Maye's ability to take over.

Following the Jets game, Mayo gave Maye praise for coming in at the end of the game and handling it well.

“He’s another guy who has athleticism, he can make all the throws,” Mayo said. “Coming off the bench at that time is always tough, no matter what position, but especially at the quarterback position. I thought he did handle himself well and tried to put a drive together, something to build off of. I thought it was a good opportunity for him to go out there and get some live reps.”

Week 4 might be the real test to see if Brissett will continue as the starter, and if he plays well against a good 49ers defense, things won't change. If another incident happens where they only score three points, Mayo might give in and go with Maye.