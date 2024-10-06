Ja'Lynn Polk appeared to give the New England Patriots a late lead in their 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins, but his touchdown was wiped off the board following a review. Jerod Mayo didn't have a major issue with the call, though.

“Look, you guys can ask the referees about that,” the Patriots head coach told reporters following the loss. “It was close. It was close. But it was the correct call in my opinion, but I'll have to go back and watch the film. I saw the replay live. Just a tough call.”

It initially looked like Polk made an incredibly impressive play to give the Patriots a 16-15 lead with just over a minute left. On second-and-10 from the Dolphins' 12-yard line, Jacoby Brissett threw a pass over the middle and into the back of the end zone to Polk. The rookie wide receiver secured the ball for the catch and got his left foot down before appearing to get his right foot down.

While Polk's toes scrapped the back of the end zone, he planted his right foot down, with his heel landing on the out-of-bounds marker. By rule, the pass was ruled incomplete.

“If any part of the foot hits out of bounds during the normal continuous motion of taking a step (heel-toe or toe-heel), then the foot is out of bounds,” the NFL's rulebook states in Article 7. “A player is inbounds if he drags his foot, or if there is a delay between the heel-toe or toe-heel touching the ground.”

NFL Vice President of Officiating George Stewart pointed to that rule for why Polk's touchdown was overturned in the pool report after the game.

“The rule that was applied was the toe-heel rule,” Stewart said. “What happened was he did have one foot down in the field of play and at the completion of the second step, he had his toe in the field of play, but his heel came down on the white line out of bounds. So, he did not have two feet in bounds at the conclusion of the catch.”

The Patriots turned the ball over on downs two plays later. They wound up getting the ball again, but Brissett's final completion to Hunter Henry was 11 yards short of the end zone.

What Ja'Lynn Polk said of call that took away his touchdown in Patriots' loss to Dolphins

While Mayo understood the rule and why it was applied, Polk didn't agree with the decision to overturn his touchdown.

“Uh, yeah,” Polk said when asked if he felt he got both of his feet inbounds on the play.

However, the rookie also expressed disappointment with how Sunday's game went.

“It is pretty frustrating,” Polk said of the loss. “You think about everything together, I feel like if I would’ve been more dialed in on details and taken advantage of the little things throughout the whole game, we wouldn’t even be in that situation. I have to find some ways to get better. If that’s practicing harder or getting extra film in. just digging and finding ways to help this team get better.”

The Patriots' passing game looked anemic again in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. Brissett threw for just 160 yards on 34 attempts. Polk only had one reception for 13 yards on six targets.

New England will try to get its offensive situation figured out again in Week 6. The Patriots have a much tougher opponent though, hosting the Houston Texans next Sunday.