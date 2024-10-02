As the trade rumors heat up with Davante Adams, many NFL teams believe that they are in the running to acquire the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo was asked about the possibility of Adams landing in Foxborough. The answer was short and sweet on Wednesday.

“Yeah, look, the scouting department is on top of all of that stuff. I have not had conversations with Eliot [Wolf] in those regards,” Mayo said, per Mike Florio of NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk.

First, Mayo's response to the question is about as positive as it gets. Nothing could come from him broaching the subject even further than the reporters inevitably will. Mayo, much like the famous coach Bill Belichick in New England before him, appears to have mastered the art of shutting down trending topics like the one that he was presented with on Wednesday.

Patriots' Jerod Mayo keeps the emphasis on their current roster

There isn't much logic behind Adams being traded to the Patriots. Adams already listed his preferred trade destinations as the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints, with other potential suitors like the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs – just to name a few.

It's uncertain what the Raiders could actually be able to get in return if they were to pull the trigger on a deal. The asking price would reportedly start with a second-round draft pick, and additional compensation, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Patriots have that, but will most likely be unwilling to part a large chunk of their future. As great of a weapon Adams is, he doesn't turn their franchise around overnight.

The Patriots offense is still in early rebuilding stages. No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye should continue to develop, and make his push to become the franchise quarterback in the coming weeks. They have a bevy of talented offensive weapons to go along with it. Second-year wideout DeMario Douglas and rookie Ja'Lynn Polk are making strides, and have shown flashes of upside this season. They looked to be establishing a connection with Maye in the Patriots offense during the preseason, but veteran Jacoby Brissett has been the starting signal-caller to begin the year.

Sitting at 1-3, Mayo's team is heading for a lowly finish. There could be some adjustments brewing, but none of the impending changes will include a trade for the disgruntled Adams.