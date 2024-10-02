The Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams made waves across the NFL landscape on Tuesday. Davante Adams requested a trade and the Raiders quickly announced their ideal trade package to other NFL teams. Adams wants to be traded ASAP and already has a few potential destinations in mind.

Davante Adams has two teams high on his wishlist for potential landing spots, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He would prefer to be traded either to the New York Jets or the New Orleans Saints.

Adams would like to play with a QB he already knows. The Jets have his former Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers, while the Saints have his former college and Raiders teammate Derek Carr under center.

The Jets are suddenly looking like the team in pole position to acquire Davante Adams. They are one of two teams that have already reached out to the Raiders about Adams, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini. Adams listing the Jets as a preferred destination is another big step towards determining who might trade for the star wide receiver.

New York is also in win-now mode with 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers at QB, so adding a piece like Adams could match the Jets' team-building philosophy.

Can the Jets or Saints afford to trade for Raiders WR Davante Adams?

One important wrinkle in the Davante Adams trade discussion is his current contract with the Raiders.

Adams has a large cap hit for the 2024 season. There is no guarantee that a team that wants to trade for him could actually get it done.

Any team that wants Adams needs roughly $14 million in cap space, per ESPN's Dan Graziano. Graziano calculated the remainder of Adams' 2024 base salary to arrive at that number. That number will continue to drop as we get closer to the NFL trade deadline in early November. However, Adams has said through sources that he wants to be traded ASAP.

So can the Jets or Saints afford to trade for Raiders WR Davante Adams?

The Jets currently have $16.8 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. They could certainly budget in a move for Adams if they believe he'll make them an AFC contender.

The Saints, however, do not have much wiggle room with the salary cap. They only have $2.78 million in cap space. New Orleans could make some roster moves, such as restructuring contracts or making cuts, to create cap space. Depending on which type of moves we're talking about, those could come as corresponding moves with an Adams trade or need to be completed before the trade.

The most obvious possibility for the Saints is restructuring Derek Carr's contract. Carr is the most likely player on the team willing to take a pay cut to bring Adams aboard because of their history together.

New Orleans may be a slightly more appealing destination for Las Vegas because they are in a different conference.

It will be interesting to see if the Raiders trade Adams to one of his preferred destinations.