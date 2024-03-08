Newly minted head coach Jerod Mayo and his New England Patriots are currently gearing up for the most important part of the NFL offseason, when free agency and the NFL Draft will both take place in rapid succession. Mayo took over shortly after the conclusion of the 2023 season, which was a disaster and resulted in long-time head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots shockingly parting ways after their legendary tenure together.
One of the many question marks for the Patriots as they navigate this offseason is at the receiver position, when the team will have to decide whether or not they want to offer wide receiver Kendrick Bourne a new contract with the team, as he is set to hit free agency. Bourne suffered an ACL injury during Week 8 of the 2023 season, but it seems that that setback may not be a huge concern for the talented wideout moving forward.
“#Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne, a pending free agent recovering from a torn ACL, says on @NFLTotalAccess he visited noted surgeon Neal ElAttrache, who told him he should be able to do some work this spring and then ‘training camp, I'm full go. My plan is to play game 1,' reported Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
It's good to see that Bourne appears to making progress from that injury, which was sustained during a loss to the Miami Dolphins. Of course, another question mark for Mayo and his staff is the quarterback position, which will likely be addressed during the Draft in April.