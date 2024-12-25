Throughout the NFL season, the New England Patriots have been on the rebuild journey. One of the key members is wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who delivered a pitch to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins about joining him in Foxborough.

“Aye Tee Higgins, if you out there… come to the Pats, bro. It ain’t what it seems, bro, it’s gonna be lit… Drake Maye and Tee Higgins touchdown. Look how good that sounds.”

The tweet came courtesy of Carlos Talks Pats, who took the video from Bourne's TikTok account. The pitch makes sense, considering Higgins has the franchise tag on him from the Bengals. Although he's dealt with hamstring issues, there's too much talent to deny. Plus, he's played second fiddle to fellow wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The LSU star might have a triple-crown season with the Bengals.

As a result, it's made Higgins look defective. The Chase and Joe Burrow connection has been on another level. However, a change of scenery could be huge for the former Clemson football standout.

Tee Higgins would give the Patriots and Kendrick Bourne more WR depth

The Patriots need any wide receiver help they can afford for their franchise quarterback, Drake Maye. For instance, New England has the fewest receiving yards in the league by a long shot. While Maye has shown plenty of promise, having reliable targets is a crucial element to a successful offense.

Adding Higgins would be the most talented receiver the Patriots have had in years. After all, he's had two 1,000+ yard seasons as a second option. Having him as a No. 1 option could increase those numbers. Plus, he would go from one gunslinging quarterback to another.

Although the Patriots are rebuilding, and the Bengals are a playoff team, the opportunity could be too nice to pass up. Plus, it'll put the world on notice that Higgins could be a No. 1 option. Plus, they have some of the most cap space in the entire league. In 2025, they're projected to have over $130 million in spendable money. It won't take all of that to lure in Higgins, but overspending could be necessary.

Teams like the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons could add a true No. 1 to their receiving corps. New England could insert themselves into the conversation with a lucrative contract. Also, the Patriots have a promising situation with a top defense. They need more offensive weapons, and Higgins can supply that to the team. It's still an unknown, but Higgins to New England in free agency could be a possibility.