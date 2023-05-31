FOXBOROUGH – Mac Jones is ready to move past the 2022 season and take on 2023. The New England Patriots quarterback shared his excitement for the new season after struggling in Year 2 following Wednesday’s organized team activities.

“Every year is a new year, right?” Jones said. “It’s a lot easier to say that after you’ve had a really good year. Obviously, our goal is to win every game we play in, and learn how to do that. I think some of the learning experiences I had last year will help. There’s a lot of things I can do better. I know that as a person. As a player, there’s things I can grow upon.

“But really, it’s about this year. We got new faces in the room. It’s all about earning the respect of everybody every day. So I’m starting fresh, like everybody else is. I’m going to run my own race, and look up at the end and see where I’m at.”

A big part of the new year is a change at offensive coordinator. Bill O’Brien returned to New England 12 seasons after he left to become the Patriots’ offensive coordinator. O’Brien’s the third offensive coordinator Jones has played under in his three seasons with the Patriots, which certainly isn’t ideal. But last season’s setup, which had longtime defensive coach Matt Patricia calling the offensive plays, wasn’t ideal, either.

Jones seemed to imply that he likes actually having an offensive coordinator in place as the team didn’t name one last season following Josh McDaniels’ departure.

“It’s been really good,” Jones said of working with O’Brien so far. “It’s been normal. Everything he’s done so far has been really good. I think the communication is the most important part, and trust — I think it all starts with that when you’re with a new coach, and he’s done a great job in controlling the room.

“I feel like everyone’s on the same page. We’ve just got to continue to do it. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. We know that, and he’s obviously had great experience in the NFL and at Alabama, where I was at, so there’s a lot of good stuff that we’ve talked about. I’m just looking forward to working with him.”

Jones is also excited to learn from O’Brien’s past experiences, which include coaching Bryce Young, Deshaun Watson and Tom Brady in three of his previous four coaching stints.

“I can’t get into specifics, but I think for me, it’s terminology and things like that that are definitely things I’ve seen before in the past,” Jones said of learning from O’Brien so far. “OB’s been around and he’s taken a lot of good things from each stop. I feel like, for me, it’s just being a sponge. Whatever quarterback he’s coached, I can learn from, whether that’s Bryce or Deshaun, or at Penn State.

“He has such great experience in this league, and in football and in the football world. It’s like a walking dictionary; just pick his brain and see the game how he sees it, how I see it, and then come together and mesh to create a really good offense.”

O’Brien wasn’t the only notable addition that the Patriots made on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. They signed veteran wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster to a three-year deal. Smith-Schuster wasn’t at the voluntary practice on Wednesday, but Jones has already gotten to know him well.

“I think JuJu’s done a great job, also from a leadership standpoint by just coming in,” Jones said. “That’s someone who adds veteran leadership from different places. He just came off a Super Bowl team. What a great value to our offense.”

Jones also sees some of himself in Smith-Schuster, which he thinks will lead to success on the field.

“Obviously when he gets on the field, that’s going to be great. He has the experience, and he loves talking about football,” Jones said. “He’s a football nerd, I guess. Kind of like me, so we kind of hit it off in that regard.”