New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones spoke candidly about how he is viewed by members of the Patriots organization. The third-year pro said he wants to turn around people’s opinions of him.

“Everyone is entitled to an opinion, but all I’m going to do is run my race and hopefully everyone will run right behind me,” Jones said. “(I’ll) do everything I can to earn respect from everyone in this building again. From there, go out and win some games.”

Jones and the Patriots’ offense struggled mightily last season, ranking 26th in total offense. Jones missed three games due to injury, finishing the year with 2,997 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Patriots went 8-9 overall and 6-8 with Jones as the starter.

Jones’ rookie season in 2021 went swimmingly, as he led the Patriots to the playoffs with a 10-7 record and finished as runner-up for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Signs point to the Patriots putting all of their eggs into Jones’ basket, but if 2023 looks more like last year than his rookie season, the Mac Jones doubters will only increase.

With two years left on his rookie deal, this could be a make-or-break year for Jones and the Patriots. The AFC East won’t be doing him any favors as potentially the best division in football, but the Patriots likely won’t use that as an excuse for Jones’ development.

If Mac Jones wants to be the quarterback of the future in New England, he may have to prove some people in the building wrong this season.