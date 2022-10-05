Mac Jones’ ankle is in a better spot Wednesday than it was at this time last week. The New England Patriots quarterback practiced for the first time since reportedly suffering a “pretty severe” high ankle sprain in Week 3, taking part in Wednesday’s practice as a limited participant.

Jones was present at the Patriots’ final practice ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, but didn’t participate and didn’t look like he was nearing a return. He looked a bit more comfortable at Wednesday’s practice compared to last week, but there’s still a bit of instability in his ankle, the NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was a bit more positive though on his starting quarterback’s health.

“Sure, he’s definitely made progress,” Belichick said Wednesday.

The young QB believes he can play Sunday and will push to play in Week 5 against the Lions, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

“If he’s listed as limited today, I would say that means he’s at least got a chance to play on Sunday,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “He is the Patriots’ starter. You know he was dying out there. when Bailey Zappe was going toe-to-toe with Aaron Rodgers. If it’s humanly possible for Mac Jones to be out on the field, he will be out there this week.”

From NFL Now: #Patriots QB Mac Jones is back at practice and pushing to play. At least, he's got a shot. pic.twitter.com/WKAIGY4fAw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2022

Mac Jones isn’t the only Patriots quarterback dealing with an injury. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, who stared in Jones’ place against the Packers, didn’t practice Wednesday after suffering a concussion at the end of the second drive of Sunday’s game.

If neither Jones nor Hoyer is able to play, rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will likely make his first NFL start. Zappe completed 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards with a touchdown and a fumble against the Packers in his NFL debut. Belichick said “I don’t know” when asked who’ll start on Sunday.

“We’ll just take it day-to-day,” Belichick said. “I’m just going to use that once a day.”