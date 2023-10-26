Mac Jones and the New England Patriots had their best game offensively this past weekend when they surprisingly beat the Buffalo Bills 29-25. The Patriots scored a season-high 29 points while Jones had his first game without an interception in three weeks.

Following the game, Jones gave credit to offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien for the offensive changes that led to their great showing versus the Bills.

“He did a great job calling a good game, being aggressive, and using things that I did in college that I really like,” Jones said. “So, I really appreciate that,” via Evan Lazar of the Patriots.

“I definitely enjoyed that part of the game. How can we do that to get guys open, create areas in the defense that become open because of that, and you see that around the NFL, a lot of teams use motion. High school football, it's big now. College football it's been big for a while. I definitely enjoy watching other teams use it as well and what you can learn from that information.”

In the win, Mac Jones went 25-30 for 272 yards and two touchdowns with a season high passer rating of 126.7. The win was crucial for the Patriots and Jones who were 1-5 going into the game with both Jones and coach Bill Belichick heading toward the hot seat.

Now, O'Brien and Jones are preparing to play the Miami Dolphins for the second time this year. In the first game, Jones went 31-42 for 231 yards with one touchdown and one interception while the Pats put up 17 points. They will need to top that performance to get a second consecutive win.