New England Patriots fans are hopeful that quarterback Mac Jones will improve his overall performance in 2023. A major reason why Jones could be in line for a breakout season is new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. O'Brien's presence provides stability for a team that dealt with uncertainty at offensive coordinator last season. Jones recently addressed his thoughts on O'Brien, per Albert Breer of si.com.

“He’s super real,” Jones said about O'Brien. “He’s a straight-up guy, not only as a coach but as a person. He’s going to let you know, ‘hey, you’re not doing this right. Hey, you’re doing this really well.' Some coaches will tell you, but then they don’t give you a plan to fix it. I think the coolest part is he gives you the plan, and then from there, you got to go out and execute it.”

Patriots: Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe QB battle

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Jones, 24, was drafted to be the Patriots' QB of the future. Bailey Zappe emerged as a QB1 candidate last season though. Now, Jones and Zappe have been involved in a battle for the job during training camp and the NFL preseason.

Still, Jones probably features the higher ceiling. With O'Brien on the coaching staff now, perhaps this will be Jones' big season. It's clear that Jones and O'Brien's relationship is trending in a positive direction, something that the young QB has been vocal about.

“I think the unit, most importantly, feels the same way as I do in that we have a lot of trust in him to work things out throughout the season.”