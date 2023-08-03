An unexpected storyline of New England Patriots training camp so far is the possible quarterback competition between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

Bill Belichick has refused to say Jones is the starting quarterback when asked so far over the offseason and even in the first week-plus of camp. After how the 2022 season went, there has been some speculation on whether Jones is the guy for the job.

However, Jones has also played the vast majority of the first-team snaps in offseason practices and in training camp practices so far. As the idea of a quarterback competition has yet to subside, Jones took a judicious approach when asked if he has been distracted in any way by that narrative, focusing on the things that he can control.

“I think every year you have to have the mindset that you’re competing, not only against yourself, you’re competing against the teams you’re about to play, which is really important for me,” Jones said. “Understanding that it’s the NFL, and every week you’re going to go against a great quarterback. So, that’s my biggest concern and just trying to lead the team every day and bring everybody along. You know, I’ve been fortunate to be in a lot of quarterback rooms that are really good.

“So, just trying to learn from everybody, obviously learn from Coach [Bill] O’Brien, and (assistant quarterbacks coach) Evan [Rothstein] and Coach [Bill] Belichick. At the end of the day, it’s all about improving each day. When you go out there on Sunday, you want your guys to be confident in you, and that’s what I’m trying to instill in them right now.”

Mac Jones-Bill Belichick relationship

The reported deterioration of Mac Jones' relationship with Bill Belichick has played a hand in the narrative that there is a Patriots quarterback competition this summer. Jones sought outside help at one point last season, which upset Belichick when he found out, according to a report from ProFootballTalk.

Both Jones and Belichick have indicated that whatever last season though is water under the bridge, with Jones saying at the start of training camp that he has a “good” relationship with Belichick.

Now, Jones is putting focus on the things he can control. One of those things is having fun and enjoying himself on the field, something the Patriots quarterbacks thinks he didn't do well at last season.

“That’s one of the things this offseason that I put a lot of thought into, is just enjoying the game and especially practice, right? It’s practice,” Jones said. “It’s good to have fun, but at the end of the day we’re out here working. Putting in the work is the most important part, but we’ve got to have that juice every day. I feel like it comes from the leader and the leaders of the team, so you just have to go out there and have fun.”

Mac Jones trying to move past frustrations

Mac Jones believes that there is still a connection between winning and how much fun you have playing football. Last season, the Patriots didn't win as much, going 8-9. Jones didn't hide his frustrations on the sideline in a few games, either. In back-to-back prime-time games late in the season, he was seen having profane-laden outbursts over play calling and execution in certain situations.

Jones wants to turn that around this season.

“To win, you have to do a lot of really good things consistently, all the time. I feel like I need to do that better, just try to lead the team more so from the mental side and all that stuff,” Jones said. “Obviously, the plays and the physical stuff is there; I just have to go out there and try and lead.

“Really, for me, I've always kind of been a fun person, in my opinion. Hopefully people agree. But, that's why people like to play with me, you know? Because we like to go out there, and have fun and compete.

“So, I just have to be consistent there. I feel like sometimes if I'm not consistent, you can tell, and that's something that I'm trying to work on. So, I'm just trying to stay the course, but at the same time, have fun and then when bad things happen, just accept it and kind of move on.”