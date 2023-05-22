A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The NFL training camp is just around the corner, but before that, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made sure to enjoy some quality time with his girlfriend Sophie Scott over the weekend when the two showed up at Taylor Swift’s concert at Gillette Stadium.

Taylor Swift is inescapable. As one of the biggest artists on the planet today, her concerts are always expected to attract a huge crowd as though it’s the Super Bowl, which Patriots fans are very much familiar with. Mac Jones has not been to the Super Bowl, but that’s definitely his goal in the 2023 NFL season. If he wants to be part of the folklore in Foxborough, leading the Patriots to a Super Bowl victory is one way to do it. New England fans just don’t believe that the Patriots and the Vince Lombardi Trophy are never ever getting back together. (Ok, I’ll stop the Taylor Swift references.)

Through two years in the NFL, Mac Jones, who was picked in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Pats, has passed for 6,798 yards and 36 touchdowns against 24 interceptions on a 66.5 percent completion rate.

Taylor Swift’s stop in Foxborough was part o her “The Eras Tour,” which will next make a stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Does that mean New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to follow the lead of Mac Jones and watch Taylor Swift bring the house down? Maybe. We’ll be on the lookout for that.