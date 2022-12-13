By Conor Roche · 3 min read

Even though the New England Patriots won by two scores over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, it didn’t come without any frustration. Quarterback Mac Jones was seen by the broadcast cameras yelling expletives multiple times for the second straight week.

Jones’ use of the f-bomb on Monday didn’t cause as much of a blowup as it did when he used it a few times when showing his frustration over the Patriots’ play-calling in their loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13. However, it begged to question if he was upset with offensive play-caller Matt Patricia again, especially as they were calling several screen and quick passes and failed to generate many points.

Jones said “no,” he wasn’t frustrated with Patricia when asked following Monday’s game, but mentioned that he also needs to find a way to not let his emotions impact his play.

“I think the biggest thing for me is not letting it affect my play and bringing the best out of my guys,” Mac Jones said of his swearing. “Today, I thought we all did a good job with trying to play the next play, play the next series. Matty P did a great job. He’s trying to call the game so we can win. Sometimes it might be this thing that people don’t know about like the quick passes – for whatever reason. That’s our game plan.”

Mac Jones just dropped what might be the most aggressive f bomb in sports TV history. pic.twitter.com/7h5N3zFAk7 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 13, 2022

Jones also explained of his profanity that it’s “an emotional game” in an interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters: “I think at times, we’re too flat, and that’s what I try to do: motivate my guys.”

The Patriots certainly seemed motivated after the expletives he used on the sideline in the early part of the second half as they scored 17 unanswered points. Jones complimented Patricia again about his ability to stay the course with how the game was going.

“We knew that’s what we had to do to win and he called a great game, stayed calm,” Mac Jones said. “Matty P is a very calm person, very stoic. We’re just going to continue to grow together and do what we can to win games.”

Patricia called many screen and quick passes for Jones early in the game. At one point in the third quarter, over 40 percent of the Patriots’ pass attempts were thrown at or behind the line of scrimmage and 60 percent of the passes on third down were at or behind the line of scrimmage.

But the game opened up a couple of times for Jones. He completed two long passes on seam routes to tight end Hunter Henry. He completed a 30-yard pass to Henry right before the end of the first half that set them up for a field goal and completed a 39-yard pass to Henry that set them up for the game-sealing touchdown.

Jones was very complimentary of Henry, who had three receptions for 70 yards on Monday.

“Hunter just has a great feel for the game,” Jones said. “He just wants to help the team any way he can, and same thing with Jonnu [Smith]. I love those guys, and they’re going to continue to grow, hopefully, their roles and all that. When they’re on the field together, they’re really good, so I definitely want to expand on that and do those things.”

Mac Jones will hope that he and the Patriots can build off their momentum from Monday’s win as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. New England improved to 7-6 on Monday with its win, moving it into the last spot of the AFC playoff picture.