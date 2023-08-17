Replacing legends is never an easy feat for a young quarterback. That figure was beloved by a whole sport and had a whole city rally behind them through victories and defeats. Young guns have to deal with the low expectations and constant comparisons to the greats that came immediately before them. Mac Jones had to work his way around being the replacement for Tom Brady in the New England Patriots system. He now gets a new brother that is going through the same struggle as Jordan Love targets to do the same with the Green Bay Packers due to Aaron Rodgers' departure.

There are not any huge expectations for either Jordan Love or Mac Jones. Packers and Patriots fans alike are not asking them to immediately be great like the ones who came before them. Rather, they just have to do a serviceable job which leads to wins. Jones outlined how he did exactly that and passed on the advice to Love in his latest statement, via NBC Sports.

“Tom Brady's the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL… it's just trying to chase the standard that he set,” the Patriots quarterback said about learning from the legends before him.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

"Tom Brady's the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL… it's just trying to chase the standard that he set." Mac Jones shares the 'advice' he'd offer Jordan Love as the Packers QB looks to replace his own team legend 🐐 pic.twitter.com/hbuwTaZ5ZB — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) August 16, 2023

Jordan Love may find this advice useful. The Packers have a huge hole in the middle of their offense due to the departure of Aaron Rodgers. His ability to stay consistent and throw darts night in and night out will determine how they go about the NFL season.

Will both of these players live up to Rodgers and Brady?