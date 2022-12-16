By Conor Roche · 4 min read

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones went from playing under one of the most accomplished offensive coordinators in NFL history as a rookie to playing in an unusual and inexperienced (at least offensively) coaching setup in Year 2.

The transition from Josh McDaniels to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge has been rocky for Jones and the Patriots’ offense as a result. Jones, in particular, has completed 68.2 percent of his passes 2,198 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions in 10 games with an 85.7 passer rating.

On top of that, Jones has had a pair of expletive-laden outbursts that were seemingly directed at Patricia over the Patriots‘ last two games.

Mac Jones waving off Matt Patricia a few seconds after dropping a hot-mic F-bomb on #MNF is the perfect way to sum up this #Patriots season. pic.twitter.com/eDQa2t2rEJ — Austin Bumpus (@AustinBumpus) December 13, 2022

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup against his old offensive coordinator, who is the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders now, Jones was asked how he felt about facing McDaniels. Jones spoke highly of McDaniels.

“I think Josh is a great coach, great person, just really good leader,” Mac Jones said. “Just really prepared me really well last year. Obviously got his chance to coach a football team, and he’s done a great job. … He’s done a good job there, watching his games, whether it’s crossover film or seeing it on TV. Done a good job, been in a lot of close games, that could’ve gone either way, so just a really good football team that we’ve got to be ready to go.”

Jones was pressed on how he thought the transition from going to a “great coach” in McDaniels has been to the setup he has been notably frustrated with this season. He didn’t throw anyone under the bus.

“I think Josh was a great coach, and we’ve got great coaches here now too,” Mac Jones said. “Just have to learn from everybody, whoever’s coaching you, just learn from them. Everybody’s a little different. That’s what I learned at Alabama, just had a bunch of different coordinators, but kind of ran the same system.

“That’s kind of where we’re at here. Just try to learn from everybody and take something away, the good stuff and add it to your bank of things you can do. Definitely really glad to get the experience with him. Then obviously this year working through a lot of things, getting the experience with the guys we have and they’ve done a great job. Like I said, there’s some crossover, but we’re also doing some new stuff too.”

Mac Jones on Josh McDaniels: "Josh was a great coach & we've got great coaches here now… just got to learn from everybody" Presented by @Hyundaipic.twitter.com/UblIsYqxpu — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) December 15, 2022

Jones’ current offensive coaches also spoke highly of him earlier in the week despite his noticeable frustration with them during the last two games, with Patricia saying “I love all that” about Jones’ passion.

Something that could be frustrating for Jones on Sunday is the number of injuries he and the offense are dealing with. Three of the Patriots’ top skill players (wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker plus running back Rhamondre Stevenson) didn’t practice on Thursday, while running back Damien Harris was a limited participant.

Jones is confident, though, that players will step up if those guys are absent, putting faith in a pair of the Patriots’ practice squad players.

“It’s not my choice and hopefully those guys are feeling better. But at the end of the day, we’re confident in everybody. I think the guys on the practice squad, they’re working hard,” Mac Jones said. “They’re out here running, doing the scout team and stuff. I think Lynn’s [Bowden Jr.] done a great job helping out, just being a smart football player, trying to learn different things and constantly ask questions. Tre’s [Nixon] the same way.

“All those guys, Tre works hard and everything. They all do. At the end of the day, they hold each other to a good standard and that’s what we’re all trying to get to, is play together and play with no drop-offs. I feel like we’re getting there. Definitely going to take time, but just got to keep working through all that stuff.”

The injuries couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Patriots. They’re 7-6 and are currently in the playoffs, but in the last spot with a tough schedule ahead of them.