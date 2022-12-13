By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

The 2022 NFL regular season is nearing its end, which means that many remaining games will have major playoff implications. Following the New England Patriots’ victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, the AFC playoff picture is taking shape. However, there is still a lot that could change.

Prior to the season, many already saw the AFC as a packed conference. Fast forward to Week 15 and the final spots for the playoff battle are still up for grabs. While some teams were projected as contenders since the offseason, others are having surprising years.

With Week 14 officially in the books, it is time to take a look at the conference standing. Here is the current AFC playoff picture as potential changes await come kickoff of Week 15.

1. Buffalo Bills (10-3, 1st in AFC East)

The Buffalo Bills have skyrocketed in the AFC thanks to the Miami Dolphins’ back-to-back losses. The Bills have won each of their last four games, bouncing back from tough losses to the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. Facing the Dolphins in Week 15, a victory would essentially cement Buffalo as winners of the AFC East.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-3, 1st in AFC West)

With Patrick Mahomes playing at an MVP level, the Kansas City Chiefs are once again Super Bowl contenders. They hold a considerable lead in the AFC West, so the real battle they have is to clinch No. 1 in the conference. Facing the 1-11-1 Houston Texans on Sunday, Kansas City should likely get another convincing win and extend its lead in its division, keeping pace with Buffalo at the top of the AFC.

3. Baltimore Ravens (9-4, 1st in AFC North)

The Baltimore Ravens had a crucial win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 14. With that result, they were able to maintain a lead in the AFC North, only keeping this position thanks to their perfect division record. With Lamar Jackson’s condition still in question, coming games against the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons and Steelers again will be extremely important before Baltimore plays the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18.

4. Tennessee Titans (7-6, 1st in AFC South)

The Tennessee Titans are currently on a three-game losing streak, making them fall in the standings. Luckily for them, the AFC South is not having a good year overall. Playing the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, the Titans must stay aware to avoid a potential jump from the Jacksonville Jaguars, who they play in the season finale.

5. Cincinnati Bengals (9-4, 2nd in AFC North)

With the same record as the Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals have a good chance of at least making the playoffs, but also clinching the AFC North. On a five-game winning streak, they face one of the toughest finishing slates in the NFL beginning with Sunday’s road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

6. Miami Dolphins (8-5, 2nd in AFC East)

After losing two games in a row, the Miami Dolphins also lost their lead in the AFC East to the Bills. The head-to-head contest between the two in Week 15 should be one of the best games of the season and could help determine the fate of both teams in the playoffs.

7. New England Patriots (7-6, 3rd in AFC East)

The New England Patriots had a crucial win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, enough to put them back in the playoff picture as they have the same record as two other franchises. The Patriots will play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15 but also have the Bengals, Dolphins and Bills on their remaining schedule. Those matchups will make-or-break New England’s season, so the team must finish strong to advance to the playoffs.

8. Los Angeles Chargers (7-6, 2nd in AFC West)

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a key victory over the Dolphins, which kept their playoff hopes alive. The Chargers will play the Titans in Week 15, who should be their toughest remaining challenge. After that, they will face the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, all teams that are at the bottom of the standings. This should give them an advantage over their competition for the final playoff spot.

9. New York Jets (7-6, 4th in the AFC East)

After a promising start to the year, the New York Jets have lost four of their last six games, dropping them all the way to fourth in the AFC East. However, the strong first half of the season is still keeping them in AFC playoff picture. The Jets are set to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, who have won five of their last six games. This should be a tough challenge for New York before it plays two more postseason contenders in the Seattle Seahawks and Dolphins.