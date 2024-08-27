The New England Patriots are entering a new chapter in franchise history, with Drake May on the quarterback depth chart. However, the Pats' offense will be missing one of its most important weapons during the early goings of the 2024 NFL season, with wide receiver Kendrick Bourne reportedly starting the campaign on the Physically Unable to Perform list, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“#Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne (ACL) is starting the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, making him ineligible for the first four games, per sources.”

Bourne's 2023 season was cut short by a devastating lower-body injury. He tore his ACL during a Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on the road. Before he left that game in the fourth quarter, Bourne had recorded 36 receiving yards and a touchdown on three catches and four receptions, with Mac Jones running the show at the quarterback position.

Jones is no longer in Foxborough, so Bourne will be looking to build chemistry with a different quarterback once he's given the green light to take the field again. Veteran Jacoby Brissett is likely to start under center for the Patriots in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road but Maye could take over as QB1 at any point of the season.

After the Bengals game, the Patriots will host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. Then New England will have road games against the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers in Weeks 3 and 4, respectively. The earliest time Bourne can get back to action will be in Week 5 versus the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots can take their time on Kendrick Bourne

The Patriots are not viewed as a legitimate Super Bowl contender and they have not been to the playoffs over the last two seasons. With a new head coach in Jerod Mayo and a rookie quarterback being groomed to potentially become a long-term option, the Patriots are a team still in the process of making it back to true contender status. In other words, they don't have the extreme urgency to rush Bourne back from injury.

While Bourne waits for his return, the Patriots can turn to the likes of K.J. Osborn, DeMario Douglas, and Hunter Henry to be the team's chief downfield targets. Rookie wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk can capitalize on the absence of Bourne to shine for the Patriots' passing offense that was just 28th in the NFL a season ago with only 180.5 yards generated per contest.

New England also has an intriguing rushing attack with the combo of running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson in the backfield.

Bourne had 406 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 37 receptions and 55 targets in 2023.

Despite Bourne's injury, the Patriots signed him to a three-year, $19.5 million extension deal last March.