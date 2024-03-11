Amid the aftermath of the recent Mac Jones trade, the New England Patriots are wasting no time as they pull off another major decision. The team is re-signing wide receiver Kendrick Bourne to a three-year, $19.5 million contract, per Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan.
Bourne spent the last three seasons with the Patriots, playing in a total of 41 games and tallying 1,640 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 127 catches. Last season, the wideout appeared in eight games, managing 406 yards and four scores in 37 receptions while being targeted 55 times. Bourne's promising 2023 was cut short when he suffered a torn ACL during the Patriots' Week 8 game against the Miami Dolphins.
Despite seeing action for just half the season, Bourne's aforementioned 406 receiving yards was the third-highest among the team at the conclusion of the Patriots' 2023 campaign.
It was a campaign filled with frustration and heartbreak. New England managed just four wins the entire season. They finished dead last in the entire AFC and their quiet year could be mainly attributed to a sub-par offense.
With Mac Jones gone, the Patriots are heavily expected to select a new quarterback with the number three overall pick in their hands. In addition, the receivers and the offensive line could use some tweaking in free agency. While Kendrick Bourne has performed well when called upon, New England badly needs more pass-catching depth. A high-caliber wideout like Calvin Ridley would definitely be a quality signing, and even Matthew Judon himself has been recruiting the upcoming free agent.
As for the O-line, Mike Owenu and Trent Brown are set to become free agents, so QB protection needs to be addressed as well this offseason. All things considered, the Patriots have plenty of work to do in the coming months for a bounce-back year to take place.