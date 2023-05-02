The New England Patriots added an incredibly intriguing rookie following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Undrafted free agent Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham agreed to a deal with the Patriots that reportedly came with a relatively big payday. But a position change might be in Cunningham’s NFL future. Cunningham stands at 5-foot-11 and his size typically doesn’t bode well for a quarterback at the NFL level, which might have been part of the reason why he went undrafted.

It appears Cunningham is ready to make a position if need be. Cunningham told teams ahead of the draft that he’s “willing to do whatever it takes to get on the field and help a team win,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

Cunningham is a fascinating player, regardless if he switches positions or not. Working as Lamar Jackson’s successor at Louisville, Cunningham displayed similar dual-threat ability at quarterback. He threw for 9,660 yards, 70 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in 56 games over five seasons.

Cunningham was just as dynamic on the ground. He rushed for 3,179 yards on 5.1 yards per carry with 50 rushing touchdowns over his Louisville career, setting a school record.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

WHAT A RUN BY @MalikMalikc10!!!! And History Making…

✅ 4th Player with 10,000 YDs Total Offense

✅ Ties @Lj_era8 for 2nd Most Rushing TDs by a QB in a Season

✅ Ties Teddy Bridgewater with 15 300-yd games of total offense Watch @espn: https://t.co/zfCEw5nAyR#GoCards pic.twitter.com/uGmhoVuWVe — Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) November 19, 2021

Malik Cunningham’s athleticism was on display too during the pre-draft process. He ran a 4.53 40-yard dash at the combine, which was the third-fastest among quarterback prospects.

That speed is why some scouts think Cunningham might do well at a different position.

“I think he’s a receiver. And the kid said he would do that through the process,” an NFC executive told Pelissero. “Stud of a kid. I just don’t see quarterback out of him.”