Mac Jones’ frustration with how the New England Patriots’ offense was performing was apparent late in the 2022 season. It turns out his feelings ran deeper than what they showed on the field.

It “wasn’t uncommon” for Jones to trade profanity-laced outbursts with quarterbacks coach Joe Judge throughout the 2022 season, the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan and Karen Guregian reported Thursday in an article detailing the inner dysfunction of the Patriots’ offense. A source within the Patriots’ organization reportedly told the Herald that Jones “didn’t like [Judge] at all” and other sources reportedly told the outlet about the displeasure the team had working with Judge.

“[Judge] would speak extra loudly in meetings, trying to project like he was the guy,” one team source reportedly said. “And I think that kind of rubbed people the wrong way.”

Jones wasn’t the only prominent figure frustrated with Judge, either. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would “blast” Judge during practice and players began to see less of Judge by the middle of October after he coached across positions and led meetings during training camp, according to the Herald.

“I think there were times the coaches were frustrated, especially the ones who had been on staff in years past and knew what we had done,” a source within the organization said.

Jones showed his frustration with the offense in three consecutive games in December. The most notable incident came during the Patriots’ 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on December 1st. As the Patriots trailed by multiple scores in that game, Jones was seen on the sideline yelling about the quick and short passing games not working while using expletives.

"Throw the f—–g ball! F—–g quick game sucks! F–k!" – Mac Jones during the Patriots' 24-10 loss on #TNFpic.twitter.com/LdojOW9alg — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 2, 2022

Jones struggled under New England’s unusual coaching setup in 2022, which saw longtime defensive coach Matt Patricia work as the team’s offensive coordinator and Judge working as the quarterbacks coach following the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. He threw for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with an 84.8 passer rating in 14 games.

In addition to showing frustration on the field, Jones apparently showed frustration to other teams about his situation. He told teams he wasn’t happy with the circumstances in Foxborough and went behind the coaching staff’s back to ask for help, according to NBC Sports’ Chris Simms.

“Mac Jones wasn’t happy,” Simms said on Pro Football Talk earlier in January. “He was telling people he wasn’t happy. He was calling people about, ‘Hey, can you help us with ideas and do stuff like that?’

“From my understanding, Belichick found out all these things. He found out that Mac was talking to people, and all this, and there was some back-channel conversations going on behind Belichick’s back. And I think that’s where it did get personal.”

Not long after the report from the Boston Herald was released on Thursday, the Patriots announced they hired Bill O’Brien to be their offensive coordinator. Jones is “very excited” to be coached by O’Brien, according to MassLive’s Mark Daniels.