Matt Patricia’s play-calling has been roasted by several NFL analysts and ex-players in recent weeks, especially after Mac Jones showed his frustration over it during the New England Patriots’ Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

However, it hadn’t been criticized by anyone actually working with a team — until Thursday. Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph appeared to diss Patricia, who is in his first season working as the Patriots’ de facto offensive coordinator after decades of working as a defensive coach, ahead of Monday night’s matchup between the two teams.

“I see an offense that’s running the ball well. It’s a very conservative pass game. Lots of screens. All kinds of screens. It’s like a defensive guy is calling offense,” Joseph joked when speaking to reporters on Thursday. “It’s how a defensive guy would call offensive plays, right? Let’s not turn the ball over. Let’s get four yards a play and try to burn clock. That’s what they’re doing. That’s what he’s going to do on Monday night.

“He’s going to be patient. Maybe take a shot here from time to time, but for the most part it’s run game, it’s quick game, and it’s screens. So I mean, it’s a defensive guy. That’s what he’s doing. He’s calling the way a defensive guy would call plays.”

“It’s like a defensive guy calling offense.” Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph on the Patriots offensive play calling. pic.twitter.com/VeNFPHqg06 — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) December 8, 2022

Joseph’s critique is similar to the comments Jones made on the sideline during the Patriots’ loss to the Bills: “Throw the [expletive] ball! [Expletive] quick game sucks!”

Mac Jones is having the time of his life under Matt Patricia pic.twitter.com/u4joRkGxHQ — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 2, 2022

The Patriots’ offense hasn’t really found much success at all this season under Matt Patricia’s leadership. They rank 24th in yards and 20th in scoring. They rank 25th in third-down conversions and are tied for last in red zone efficiency. They haven’t really been strong in any particular area as they’re 25th in yards per carry, 20th in passing, and 25th in sack rate.

Despite all the woes, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on Monday that it’s too late in the season to make major changes but also gave a vote of confidence in the team’s offensive system multiple times later in the week.