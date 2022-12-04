By Conor Roche · 5 min read

FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots fell to 6-6 on the season after another decisive loss to the Buffalo Bills, losing 24-10 in Week 13 action on Thursday Night Footblal.

Here are the three most Patriots things to blame for what transpired on Thursday night, which was quite possibly the lowest point of the franchise in years.

Pretty much the Patriots’ entire offensive line

Mac Jones was sacked just once in Thursday’s loss, but he was hit four times and pressured eight times on 38 dropbacks. It was pretty much a collective effort of poor play by the Patriots’ offensive line that was responsible for that.

Left tackle Trent Brown battled with an illness as he was a game-time decision. He looked like someone that was sick as he got beat multiple times and looked gassed at points, which appeared to be the reason why A.J. Epenesa got an easy sack in the fourth quarter.

Right tackle Conor McDermott struggled in his first start as a Patriots, too. He was credited for three pressures allowed, though it felt like much more.

When your tackles are consistently getting beat like that, it leads to plays like the one we saw in the fourth quarter, when Jones scrambled for 66 yards in the backfield before throwing the ball away. That was the most amount of yards a quarterback has scrambled before throwing a pass since Next Gen Stats began tracking that in 2016. Not good.

The Patriots offense set to the Benny Hill theme. pic.twitter.com/hFEdjTN3kR — David Wade (@davidwade) December 2, 2022

In addition to making Jones constantly get on the run, four of the five members of the offensive line received a penalty at one point, with right guard Michael Onwenu being the lone offensive lineman to not receive a penalty.

Sure, Jones didn’t play spectacularly on Thursday. But it’s hard for any quarterback to have even a decent performance when he’s constantly on the move and is also getting pushed further back due to penalties.

The unfortunate thing for the Patriots is that this has been a problem all season long and has seemed to have gotten worse with each as there’s no clear solution in sight.

The secondary

Stefon Diggs had another big game on Thursday, catching seven passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. While Diggs is expected to have a big performance each week, allowing him to dominate the game — especially on important plays — is inexcusable when you’re running a lot of six defensive back sets.

Jonathan Jones and Jack Jones each took turns covering the All-Pro with minimal success. Jonathan Jones gave up five receptions on six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown. The rookie, who didn’t cover Diggs as much, gave up a reception on two targets for nine yards.

Diggs’ dominant performance was just another sign that the Patriots really lack a true top corner, even if metrics say both Joneses have been among the best at their position so far this season. A week earlier, Justin Jefferson went off against the Patriots with a nine-reception, 139-yard performance.

However, the Patriots’ struggles to stop Diggs might not have been the most concerning part of the secondary’s play on Thursday. There were multiple occasions where it looked like a Patriots defensive back gave up on a play. Myles Bryant let Isaiah McKenzie get up from the turf and run for a few more yards after a third-down reception in the second quarter. Later on that same drive, Jonathan Jones stopped moving when Josh Allen threw a pass from along the sideline and into the end zone to an open Gabe Davis for a touchdown.

Minor errors made an already thin margin for error even thinner for the Patriots on Thursday. When you face teams that are more talented than you, you can’t just let them have plays like that.

Matt Patricia … and Bill Belichick

The Patriots’ offense continues to be a disaster, and Thursday might have been the lowest point of the season for the unit.

Mac Jones was caught by the broadcast cameras on the sideline yelling about the play calls, using expletives to show his frustration over what was taking place. Who could really blame him for feeling the way he did? In addition to being under duress for much of the game, Jones was constantly forced to throw underneath and on short routes — even with the Patriots trailing by multiple scores in the second half.

Possibly no drive encapsulated the frustration more than the Patriots’ final drive. It took them 17 plays and nearly six minutes to move the ball 57 yards for just three points.

Running some underneath and shorter developing routes likely made sense earlier in the game considering the Patriots’ situation at offensive line. But as the game progressed, it became more and more confusing, especially when Jones’ first read was typically running several yards short of the first down marker on third downs.

The continuation of running such plays showed Patricia’s inexperience as an offensive play caller as he just never adjusted his calls to give his team a chance to come back from a double-digit deficit. Patricia’s game plan for Thursday’s game not only came under attack from people in the media, but it also came from players in the Patriots’ locker room too as Kendrick Bourne questioned the conservative approach.

"I think Mac needs more time. He’s obviously running around, so it’s hard to get the ball downfield." – Kendrick Bourne pic.twitter.com/ZI8Mjof49V — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) December 2, 2022

However, it has already been well-documented that Patricia (who has spent nearly all of his coaching career on the defensive side of the ball) probably wasn’t the best man to replace Josh McDaniels as the Patriots’ de facto offensive coordinator.

So, maybe the blame for the Patriots’ continuous offensive struggles should fall on the shoulders of their head coach. In fact, Belichick said days before the season opener that if the experiment doesn’t work, blame him. Well, it’s clearly not working as an offense with many of the same players from last season that ranked in the top 10 in several metrics is now in the bottom 10 in many of those same stats.

With the offense looking more inept with each passing week, it’s time to blame the man who said he’d take it if it didn’t work. Something has to change with the Patriots’ offense. While it might be too late in the season to make a significant impact, it’s clear that players are losing faith in the process — a process led by a coach well-regarded as the best in NFL history.