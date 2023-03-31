Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Ever since joining the New England Patriots, Matthew Judon has been the team’s recruiter of sorts and always has the franchise’s back on social media. When Asante Samuel fired a shot at Bill Belichick and the Patriots, Judon made sure to respond.

As Lamar Jackson looks for his next team, Asante Samuel encouraged the QB not to go to the Patriots. He said, “you don’t want to play for Bill Belichick.” When Judon caught wind of Samuel’s comment, he immediately had his head coach’s back.

“Hush up. It’s different over here,” Judon tweeted.

With Mac Jones struggling last season, the Patriots have been named a potential suitor for Jackson. However, New England isn’t planning to pursue him. Still, Samuel just had to get one last shot in, hitting Belichick and the Patriots.

Judon’s message doesn’t necessarily mean that he wants Jackson as his quarterback over Jones. Instead, Judon is just defending Belichick. He believes things are different with the Patriots and Samuel doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Asante Samuel did begin his career with the Patriots from 2003-2007. Perhaps he saw a different side of Belichick and believes Jackson wouldn’t be up for the challenge. But Judon has been with the Patriots since 2021. He understands what the culture inside New England is like now. He believes things are different from Samuel’s time.

Matthew Judon’s Twitter beef likely won’t play a role in the Patriots landing Lamar Jackson. It seems likely to happen regardless. However, Judon’s Samuel interaction shows just how strong his ties to the Patriots are and how much Belichick means to him.