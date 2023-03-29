Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As Lamar Jackson looks to depart from the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots have been named as a potential landing spot. However, with Mac Jones in place, the Patriots don’t seem too keen to trade for Jackson.

In fact, the Patriots don’t plan on pursuing Jackson, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic. While owner Robert Kraft noted how Jackson had interest in New England, the Pats simply aren’t currently planning on a trade.

Jackson has requested a trade from the Ravens. Currently a restricted free agent, Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on their QB. That means that if the Patriots signed Jackson, they’d give the Ravens their next two first-round picks. Furthermore, New England would likely have to give Jackson a lucrative contract extension.

For now, the Patriots aren’t interested in giving up so many assets. With a trade, or even just a signing, of Jackson becoming increasingly difficult, New England has decided to bow out of the race.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Their decision came easier by already having Jones in place. Entering his third year in the NFL, New England is fully expected Jones to take a step forward and open the year as the team’s starter, per Howe. Mac Jones has gone 16-15 as a starter, throwing for 6,798 yards, 36 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

While Jones has been solid at times, Lamar Jackson is a former MVP. If New England wanted a spark in their offense, Jackson would provide it.

However, the Patriots aren’t sold. Whether it be via trade or by presenting an offer sheet, New England would be forced to give up draft picks and hoards of cash for the QB. For now, the Pats will forgo Jackson and continue on with Jones.