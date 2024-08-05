New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has sat out a few practices in training camp this summer. Holdouts are a part of NFL training camp but Judon has been an interesting case. He was back in pads on Monday and spoke with reporters after the practice.

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry reported that Judon said “I gotta get out there and play… I gotta do what I’m obligated to do.” That quote is certainly a good sign for Patriots fans who hope their best defensive player will play this season.

When asked about an on-field dispute with team executives, he said “Just because we don’t agree doesn’t mean we don’t understand each other’s side.”

He also added that contract length “don't really matter” in the negotiations because he is a free agent after this season.

Patriots need Matthew Judon in 2024

This is just the latest in a long list of Matthew Judon updates from Patriots' training camp. He has been looking to avoid fines throughout camp while also negotiating a contract. That is contrasted by stars like Ceedee Lamb, who are racking up fines while negotiating their contracts.

The Patriots' defense is anchored by Judon, who is coming off an injury-plagued season. He played in only four games before tearing his bicep tendon against the Dallas Cowboys. It was the first time he had missed games in his three seasons with New England.

His 2022 season was among the best in the entire league, finishing ninth in Defensive Player of the Year voting and making his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl. The Patriots were delivered rough injury news regarding Christian Barmore earlier this week that has him out for an undetermined amount of time.

The Patriots also have a promising young quarterback in Drake Maye. They can make a run at an AFC Wild Card position with stellar offensive play. They will need Matthew Judon to be healthy and under contract to make the playoffs.